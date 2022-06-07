Prince Harry, Meghan share first birthday image of daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday shared a first birthday picture of their daughter Lilibet, named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet, who turned one on Saturday while on a visit to the UK, is a nod to the nickname for the 96-year-old British monarch when as a toddler Princess Elizabeth she was unable to pronounce her own name properly.

The “candid” and “spontaneous” photograph was taken at a picnic to celebrate little Lilibet's birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by photographer-friend Misan Harriman and shows the young royal in pale blue frock with a white bow in her red hair similar to her father’s.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple who have stepped back from frontline royalty were “incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter” and revealed that close friends and family gathered for “a casual, intimate backyard picnic'' at Frogmore Cottage, which is the UK home of the couple now living in the US.

The birthday cake for Lilibet was created by Claire Ptak, whose Violet Bakery was behind Harry and Meghan's wedding cake in May 2018. The Sussexes said that more than USD 100,000 worth of donations had been made in Lilibet’s honour by people around the globe to World Central Kitchen, an organisation providing meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born in Santa Barbara, California, is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and eighth in line to the British throne after her three-year-old older brother Archie.

Harry and Meghan, who flew into the UK to be a part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for a few events, have since returned to their California home with son Archie and Lilibet.

It is believed that the Queen met her namesake baby royal for the first time during the visit of Harry and Meghan, who were not seen front and centre at the Jubilee events due to their decision to step back from as frontline royals. The UK media was also rife with reports that Prince Harry’s rift with his older brother, Prince William, remains unresolved.

