Brett Goldstein says season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' will be last one

British actor Brett Goldstein has confirmed in a recent interview that the upcoming season 2 of 'Ted Lasso', which is being written, will be the last season of the show. According to Deadline, when asked about season 3 by a British news outlet, Goldstein said, "We are writing it like that... It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: Everyone dies."

However, Goldstein did not plainly say that it is not the end which leaves an opportunity, even though not through a fourth season. UK series also are well known for dropping occasional one-off Christmas specials, reported Deadline. On Sunday, Executive producer Bill Lawrence spoke to the outlet at the ATX TV Festival affirming he is leaving the decision as to when the series, currently in production in the U.K., will wrap to star Jason Sudeikis and the producers.

"The nice part of the show is about people trying to be better. And that's unusual. Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn't be as refreshing as it is -- that says more about the world it was brought into. I've got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare," Goldstein shared with the outlet. As per Deadline, he also said the character of Ted, played by Jason Sudeikis, represents "our best selves -- he tries to bring out our best selves."

The much-loved mega-hit Apple TV plus show follows the trials and tribulations of American transplant Ted as he struggles to figure out coaching a UK soccer team. (ANI)

