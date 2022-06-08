Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2: Final episode would be ‘long’ and full of ‘FX shots,’ say creators

The first part of Stranger Things Season 4 was dropped on Netflix on May 27, 2022, and the second part will be released on July 1. The fourth season takes place six months after the events of the third season, as a string of strange deaths, tied to the Upside Down, causes paranoia among Hawkins' residents.

As we are very close to the release of Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 2, there are several updates from the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

The duo informed that Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 would feature two huge feature length episodes. "The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3," said Matt Duffer to Empire.

Echoing him, Matt's brother and co-creator Ross Duffer said, "There's an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn't stop."

"It's the most complicated thing we've ever attempted to do. [It's] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell," added Rose.

Few days back the creators also teased on Season 4: Volume 2 with Variety. Matt and Ross Duffer said the characters are in danger, and so audiences will be concerned for the characters.

"I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

Fans have already seen some major character deaths and even teased Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) ending in Season 3 finale but luckily the character was revived. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 also features character deaths such as Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), Fred Benson (Logan Riley Bruner), and basketball player Patrick McKinney (Myles Truitt). Although while all of the main characters survived in Volume 1, the showrunners have now hinted that there may be some big twists in the second volume.

Following the violent deaths of the three characters, Matt and Ross Duffer warn "everybody is in jeopardy" in Stranger Things 4: Volume 2.

"A lot of [the darker tone] was driven by the fact that we had these — I still call them kids, even though I know they're not kids, but they feel like my kids — is that they were heading into high school. And it felt like the right time to put them into a full-blown horror film," Matt Duffer told EW.

After the release of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, the show will return for another season and Season 5 will be series' finale.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 will stream on Netflix from July 1, 2022.

