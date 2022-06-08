Do not understand what was my son's fault: Moosewala's father

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday said he still does not understand what was his son's fault that led to his killing. His family has been ruined but he does not want any other family to suffer the same way, he said during the ''bhog'' ceremony of his son attended by scores of people at Mansa's Mossa village. ''I still do not know what was my son's fault. Nobody has ever lodged any complaint against him,'' Singh said, adding that his son never did anything wrong with anybody. The singer was shot dead here on May 29, called an ''ill-fated day'' by his father. ''We have given time to the government,'' he said referring to the action to be taken against the perpetrators, adding that he felt that he should spare government some time as it ''takes time''. “Until we get justice, we (the family) will not rest,'' Singh said. He also shared anecdotes from Moosewala's childhood and later life and called him a ''simple youth''.

He said their pain has lessened to a great extent with scores of families sharing their grief with them. Singh further cautioned people against fake social media accounts of Moosewala and asked them not to pay heed to any news or information being circulated on them.

He said he will himself share relevant information on social media.

Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur called May 29 ''a black day for the family''.

She urged people to plant a sapling in the memory of Moosewala and tend to it.

