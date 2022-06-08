Babylon Berlin Season 4 might get a late 2022 release date! Know in detail

The German neo-noir series, Babylon Berlin wrapped up its filming for Season 4 in early September 2021. Fans are eager to know the release date of the installment.

In an Instagram post, the series producer, X-Filme, dropped the first look of the show. In the picture, the actress Liv Lisa Fries, who plays Charlotte Ritter, is seen standing with her detective camera hanging in her waist with some people with Nazi militant uniforms standing behind her.

The caption reads: "It won't be long now... The 4th season of Babylon Berlin finished shooting and will be shown in Germany and around the world starting next year…"

Babylon Berlin Season 4 release date

Although there is no announcement on the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 from Netflix or production company Filmgesichter, but according to the Instagram post, the series will release in the current year. The production was already wrapped up and hopefully, it took five to six months for the post-production works. So, we thought we would get the series by early 2022. Unfortunately, we have missed the window of early 2022; therefore we could expect Babylon Berlin Season 4 in mid or late 2022.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 plot

Babylon Berlin follows Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, a police clerk by day and a flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector. Babylon Berlin Season 4 is set in the winter of 1930-1931. The story will highlight Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929.

Season 4 will cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case. Before the official renewal of the fourth season, HenkHandloegten stated, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on."

The directors, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten, have already shared their plans to bring changes to the plot. Henk Handloegten told "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course, we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again."

Babylon Berlin Season 3 left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination. The relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter might be highlighted in the fourth season.

Season 3 hinted at their future relationship with a kissing scene. "Definitely I mean we, we can't go another way now," Henk Handloegten said to Express.UK while being asked if their connection would continue to be explored.

In addition, Kutscher's fourth "Babylon Berlin" novel includes the chapter "The Fatherland Files," where the novel finds Gereon investigating a mysterious murder with ties to the rising Nazi party. Babylon Berlin Season 4 might also adapt "The Fatherland Files" in the storyline. Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler is only mentioned in passing during the first two seasons of Babylon Berlin.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 cast

Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries are returning in the Season 4 as Inspector GereonRath and Charlotte Ritter, respectively. The other returning cast members include Mišel Matičević (as Edgar Kasabian), Jens Harzer (Dr. Anno Schmidt), Hannah Herzsprung (Helga Rath), and Ronald Zehrfeld (Walter Weintraub).

Mark Ivanir, the Ukrainian-Israeli actor who is quite popular for "The Good Shepherd" and the Netflix series "Away" is joining Babylon Berlin Season 4.

The German series Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series of different countries.

