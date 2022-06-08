Left Menu

UK prosecutors authorise charges against Harvey Weinstein

08-06-2022
British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorised charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996.

"Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division. "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

