RBI Governor to deliver lecture on Indian businesses on Thursday
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will on Thursday deliver a lecture as part of the 'E-Lecture series' organised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
Das will be delivering a lecture on 'Indian Businesses (Past, Present and Future)', which will be attended by revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC chairman Vivek Johri, besides other members of CBIC, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The E-Lecture series by eminent personalities on topics of national interest and indirect taxation is being organised by CBIC in Mumbai as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
