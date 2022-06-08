Left Menu

RBI Governor to deliver lecture on Indian businesses on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:28 IST
RBI Governor to deliver lecture on Indian businesses on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will on Thursday deliver a lecture as part of the 'E-Lecture series' organised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Das will be delivering a lecture on 'Indian Businesses (Past, Present and Future)', which will be attended by revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC chairman Vivek Johri, besides other members of CBIC, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The E-Lecture series by eminent personalities on topics of national interest and indirect taxation is being organised by CBIC in Mumbai as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022