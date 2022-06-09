Vignesh Shivan pens note for 'love of my life' Nayanthara on their wedding day

Ahead of their wedding on Thursday, director Vignesh Shivan has penned a heartfelt note for fiancee and actor Nayanthara. Shivan, 36, and Nayanthara, 37, reportedly have been dating for nearly seven years.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker dedicated their wedding day to his 'Thangamey' (beloved), a term of endearment which draws its inspiration from the title of the song of their first film ''Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'' (2015).

“Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! “I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic)” Shivan wrote alongside a picture with Nayanthara.

According to reports, the couple tied the knot in the afternoon in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. The duo is yet to make their marriage Instagram official. Directors Mani Ratnam, Atlee, and superstars Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were among the cinema personalities to attend the nuptials.

“Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02,” Atlee wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Atlee and Shah Rukh announced their much awaited collaboration ''Jawan'', which reportedly marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries films such as “Chandramukhi”, “Ghajini”, and “Puthiya Niyamam”. Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies ''Thaanaa Serndha Koottam'' and “Paava Kadhaigal” (anthology).

