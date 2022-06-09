Left Menu

Vignesh Shivan pens note for 'love of my life' Nayanthara on their wedding day

Shivan, 36, and Nayanthara, 37, reportedly have been dating for nearly seven years.In an Instagram post, the filmmaker dedicated their wedding day to his Thangamey beloved, a term of endearment which draws its inspiration from the title of the song of their first film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan 2015.Today is June 9th and its Nayans thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 13:07 IST
Vignesh Shivan pens note for 'love of my life' Nayanthara on their wedding day
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of their wedding on Thursday, director Vignesh Shivan has penned a heartfelt note for fiancee and actor Nayanthara. Shivan, 36, and Nayanthara, 37, reportedly have been dating for nearly seven years.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker dedicated their wedding day to his 'Thangamey' (beloved), a term of endearment which draws its inspiration from the title of the song of their first film ''Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'' (2015).

“Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! “I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic)” Shivan wrote alongside a picture with Nayanthara.

According to reports, the couple tied the knot in the afternoon in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. The duo is yet to make their marriage Instagram official. Directors Mani Ratnam, Atlee, and superstars Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were among the cinema personalities to attend the nuptials.

“Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02,” Atlee wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Atlee and Shah Rukh announced their much awaited collaboration ''Jawan'', which reportedly marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries films such as “Chandramukhi”, “Ghajini”, and “Puthiya Niyamam”. Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies ''Thaanaa Serndha Koottam'' and “Paava Kadhaigal” (anthology).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022