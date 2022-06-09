Left Menu

CJI Ramana inaugurates 2 special courts in Tirupati

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:39 IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana on Thursday inaugurated two special courts meant for the trial of red sanders smuggling cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and other judicial and top district officials attended the inaugural.

Later, Justice Ramana took part in the centenary celebrations of legendary Telugu film star-turned-politician and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao here.

The program was jointly organized by the NTR centenary festival committee of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the Sri Venkateswara University campus here.

Meanwhile, an official of the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala told PTI that Justice Ramana would reach to Tirumala later Thursday night and after an overnight stay on the hills, would offer worship at the ancient shrine at the crack of dawn on Friday.

