Left Menu

BAFTA sets date for 2023 film awards ceremony

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:35 IST
BAFTA sets date for 2023 film awards ceremony
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) has announced February 19 as the date for its 2023 film awards ceremony. According to a press release issued Wednesday, the British Academy will announce the full timeline and eligibility details for the next edition of the film awards in due course.

The 2022 ceremony was held on March 13 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

This year's BAFTA film awards saw Jane Campion win best director for ''The Power of the Dog'', along with Joanna Scanlon and Will Smith take home awards in leading acting categories, and Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur named winners in supporting acting categories.

The BAFTA film awards are BAFTA's highest film honours, celebrating and rewarding excellence in cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022