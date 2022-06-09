Left Menu

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

The Recording Academy also said it would introduce a special merit award for best song for social change, for which submissions needed to "contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy". The winner will be chosen by a committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:06 IST
Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Grammy Awards will have five new categories starting from next year's ceremony, organisers said on Thursday, including honours for songwriting, as well as a special recognition for the best song for social change. The Recording Academy said it was adding a prize for songwriter of the year (non-classical), which would recognise "the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year".

New categories also include best alternative music performance, best Americana performance, best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media and best spoken word poetry album. The Recording Academy also said it would introduce a special merit award for best song for social change, for which submissions needed to "contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy".

The winner will be chosen by a committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. "We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

"The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry." The 2023 Grammy Awards will be the 65th edition of the annual ceremony, the highest honors in the music industry.

This year's ceremony was pushed back to April from January amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and moved from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022