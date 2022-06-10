Left Menu

Important to make peace with unpredictable nature of film industry: Aditya Roy Kapur

Things dont go well or they go really well, but you have to prove yourself the next Friday and the one after it, Aditya told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming action film OM The Battle Within.The actor is hopeful that the film, directed by Kapil Verma, will lead him to more interesting work.I dont want to be stuck with doing just one thing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:49 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur (Image source:Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur believes to survive in the movie business one needs to learn to make peace with the unpredictable nature of the industry.

The 36-year-old actor, best known for starring in films ''Guzaarish", "Aashiqui 2", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Ludo" and "Malang", said after spending over 10 years in the entertainment industry he has realized being versatile is key to stay relevant.

"It (acting) is a funny job. It's unpredictable and the main thing is to be able to make peace with the ups and downs and the unpredictability. Early on in your career you are not so well equipped to handle all of it. But as years go you realize that it is all transient and you just have to be able to stay on the level. ''Things don't go well or they go really well, but you have to prove yourself the next Friday and the one after it," Aditya told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming action film "OM: The Battle Within".

The actor is hopeful that the film, directed by Kapil Verma, will lead him to more interesting work.

"I don't want to be stuck with doing just one thing. It is important for an actor to push and try to do different things. So, you don't get too comfortable in any one genre. While this is something that I feel is a start to many, I don't want to do only action films," he added.

In the trailer of "OM: The Battle Within", laced with heavy-duty action sequences, Aditya is seen as a para commando. The actor said to excel in the action sequences he underwent martial arts training and worked on his fitness. The film also features Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with a lead role in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Dil Bechara" (2020).

Sanghi, a trained dancer, said she had a great time while performing the action scenes. "When I trained in action, I felt action and dance choreography are similar. It is about timing and hand-to-eye coordination. I had a good time," she added.

Actors Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, and Prachi Shah round out the cast of the movie.

A Paper Doll Entertainment project, "OM -The Battle Within" is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan.

The film is all set to release in cinemas on July 1.

