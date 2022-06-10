Hyderabad: Protests over remarks against Prophet Mohammad held
- Country:
- India
Protests were held at different places here over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries with demonstrators demanding their arrest.
Also, slogans were raised and rallies taken out in some areas of the city, police said.
The protesters were seen also holding placards that read ''Arrest Nupur Sharma.'' (suspended BJP spokesperson). The protesters demanded the arrest of Sharma, and expelled Delhi BJP's media unit Naveen Jindal, and sought strict punishment of the two.
As a large number of protesters gathered on the road at Mehdipatnam, the police intervened and dispersed them.
A senior police official told PTI the protests were held peacefully.
Senior police officials supervised the security arrangements at different places, including Charminar.
The Cyber Crime Police here has already registered a case against Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks during a television news debate.
