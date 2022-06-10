Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari

Pop singer Britney Spears has married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly six years together, a representative for Asghari confirmed on Friday.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, which represents Asghari, said in an emailed statement, a day after the couple tied the knot. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together."

The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date. Two months later, the "Stronger" singer was released from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years.

During court proceedings, Spears said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions. Hollywood industry publication Variety reported that the wedding day had been interrupted when Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, trespassed on her property.

Quoting the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, it said deputies were sent to Spears' home following a trespassing complaint and had arrested Alexander under an out-of-county warrant. The Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment. Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004 but the marriage was annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Spears, 40, announced in April that she and Asghari were expecting a baby. A month later, the singer said she had suffered a miscarriage. Iranian-born Asghari, 28, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series "Black Monday" .

