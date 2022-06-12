Senior Journalist Ashok Pahalwan passes away in Jammu
Senior journalist Ashok Pahalwan, 65, died here on Saturday, according to people close to him.
Pahalwan was ailing for some time.
He belonged to a Kashmiri Pandit family from the Shadipora-Manasbal area of Ganderbal district. He is survived by his brother.
Pahalwan started out as a reporter for Hind Samachar in the late 1980s. He moved to Jammu in the wake of emergence of militancy in Kashmir in 1990 and worked with various organisations including Reuters and Voice of America (VoA).
Pahalwan's last rites will be held on Sunday, those close to him said.
