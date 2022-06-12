Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Bhubaneswar's Keshari shopping mall, none injured

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out at Keshari shopping mall in the heart of Bhubaneswar on Sunday but no casualties have been reported so far, a fire officer said.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the first and second floors of the shopping mall and fire tenders doused the flames, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained but it could be due to a short-circuit on the first floor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das.

Das has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

This was the second fire incident in the shopping mall. On April 16, a major fire had turned properties worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

