Two FIRs lodged in Bareilly for posting objectionable messages on social media

Police have lodged two FIRs in connection with two separate incidents of posting inflammatory messages on social media platforms, a senior official said here on Sunday.

Bareilly SP City Ravindra Kumar said an FIR was registered at Premnagar police station here against Rehan on Saturday night on the complaint of Shalini Johri, for posting an inflammatory message on a social media platform.

Johri is a local BJP member and head of one of the party's women groups.

Rehan, according to police, posted an edited picture of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sharma is under fire following her alleged objectionable comments on the Prophet Mohammed.

Another FIR has been lodged against Kuldeep who sent an objectionable message about Prophet to Furkhan.

City Magistrate Rajeev Kumar said some people on Saturday night also protested demanding action against Kuldeep.

Police asked the protesters to return to their homes after assuring them of action, Kumar said.

