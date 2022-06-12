Left Menu

Gambhir targets 'secular liberals' for silence on threats to Nupur Sharma

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:39 IST
BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday extended support to suspended party leader Nupur Sharma against threats to her following her insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and hit out at ''secular liberals'' for their ''silence''.

He tweeted, ''Silence of so called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely deafening.'' Sharma's remarks made in a TV debate last month had drawn condemnation from many Islamic countries and sparked protests from Muslims in different parts of India. The BJP had suspended her in its bid to defuse the row which, however, continues to simmer, with some extremists issuing death threats to her. An AIMIM MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, recently demanded that she be hanged.

