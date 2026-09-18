Gautam Gambhir's Strategic Call: Awaiting Sooryavanshi's Flourish

India's cricket coach, Gautam Gambhir, announced that rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his debut while the team continues to rely on seasoned players, despite a successful series sweep against Afghanistan.

Gambhir praised the 15-year-old's talent but highlighted Abhishek Sharma's recent explosive century as a demonstration of experience taking precedence. Sooryavanshi, a top scorer in the Indian Premier League, failed to shine during his debut against England, pushing his opportunity further.

The young cricketer will aim to make an impact during India's upcoming Asian Games campaign in Nagoya. Gambhir emphasized balancing raw talent with seasoned performance to maintain a competitive and dynamic squad.