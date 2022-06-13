Jennifer Aniston wants her character in 'The Morning Show' to explore intimacy

Actor Jennifer Aniston has a lot of expectations from her character of Alex Levy in the third season of 'The Morning Show. At The Morning Show For Your Consideration Panel on Saturday, the Friends star discussed how she was rooting for her character to find love in the upcoming season, People reported.

Jennifer said that she wants to see Alex "maybe try to find even a human connection, a love connection of some sort." "I'd love to see how Alex is with intimacy- of not only just a female but of a male. Because that's something I think would be really clumsy, and I think it'd be really fun to explore that awkwardness of trying," she added.

Jennifer also shared that her character in the series, which premiered in November 2019, may find it hard to open up to love. "Because how do you maintain what you've built up for 15 years, of this career that you built, in the need for relevance and the need to be respected, because that's a full-time job.I don't know how you put that, you know, armor down," she continued.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kerry Ehrin, who developed 'The Morning Show' and who served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season while continuing to develop new series for Apple TV+ under her previously announced overall deal. Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry and Janina Gavankar are also a part of the drama. (ANI)

