Studio Wildcard unveils 'Ark II' trailer starring Vin Diesel

On Sunday, video game developer Studio Wildcard unveiled a trailer for 'Ark II' at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 10:44 IST
'Ark II' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, video game developer Studio Wildcard unveiled a trailer for 'Ark II' at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to 2015's 'Ark: Survival Evolved' features Vin Diesel's voice as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago, as well as 'Moana' star Auli'i Cravalho as the character's daughter Meeka.

Unreal Engine 5 is being used to create 'Ark II', which will feature photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel is an executive producer on the game, which will be available on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S in 2023. The companion show, 'ARK: The Animated Series', is currently in post-production with fourteen 30-minute episodes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

