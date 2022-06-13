'Major' team meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met the team of ''Major'' and extended his ''full support'' to a fund set up to provide guidance and training to CDS (Combined Defence Services) and NDA (National Defence Academy) aspirants across the country.

Last week, Adivi Sesh announced the fund in the name of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose biopic ''Major'' features him in titular role.

Sesh took to Twitter and shared a picture with the CM, co-star Saiee Manjrekar, her actor father Mahesh Manjrekar and film's director Sashi Kiran Tikka. Also present at the meeting was Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. ''Had the incredible opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri UddhavThackeray. He promised to extend full support for our MAJOR promise fund for NDA aspirants. It was an incredible moment. Thank you for the amazing words about our film sir. @CMOMaharashtra,'' the actor wrote. Sesh said the team will arrange a special screening for the Thackeray family.

''We will be showing the film to the entire family in the next few days. Was an absolute delight to meet Shri @AUThackeray as well. Thank you #MaheshManjrekar ji for being the bridge for our efforts,'' he added.

''Major'', which was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3, opened to critical acclaim.

The multilingual drama also features actors Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Murali Sharma.

