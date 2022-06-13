BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra approaches NCW against 'assault' at political programme

The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, BJP MLA from Malda Dakshin, who has alleged that she was assaulted while participating in a political programme in her constituency on Saturday.

Chaudhury alleged that police remained mute spectator and failed to control the situation as she and other women accompanying her were attacked, the NCW said in a statement.

She alleged that she was assaulted without any provocation. The incident reflects the increase in atrocities and violence against women in West Bengal, Chaudhury alleged, according to the NCW statement.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Manoj Malviya, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal to take cognizance of her complaint and to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter. The body also asked the officer to inform it of the action taken in the matter at the earliest.

