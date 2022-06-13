Left Menu

BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra approaches NCW against 'assault' at political programme

The incident reflects the increase in atrocities and violence against women in West Bengal, Chaudhury alleged, according to the NCW statement.NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Manoj Malviya, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal to take cognizance of her complaint and to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 17:09 IST
BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra approaches NCW against 'assault' at political programme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, BJP MLA from Malda Dakshin, who has alleged that she was assaulted while participating in a political programme in her constituency on Saturday.

Chaudhury alleged that police remained mute spectator and failed to control the situation as she and other women accompanying her were attacked, the NCW said in a statement.

She alleged that she was assaulted without any provocation. The incident reflects the increase in atrocities and violence against women in West Bengal, Chaudhury alleged, according to the NCW statement.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Manoj Malviya, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal to take cognizance of her complaint and to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter. The body also asked the officer to inform it of the action taken in the matter at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022