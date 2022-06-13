Left Menu

Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable picture with 'love of her life'

Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying the phase of motherhood, shared an adorable picture with her baby boy Neil on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:11 IST
Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying the phase of motherhood, shared an adorable picture with her baby boy Neil on social media. The 'Singham' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute click where she can be seen holding Neil in her arms, who is looking cute in an all-white outfit.

She captioned the post, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat." As soon as she shared the post, celebrities from the film industry and netizens showered love on the newborn baby.

Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Omg" while Raashi Khanna dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale, 'Hey Sinamika'. (ANI)

