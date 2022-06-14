One Piece Episode 1022: Will Chopper succeed in his mission to save Hyogoro?

The Japanese anime, One Piece Episode 1022 is the upcoming installment. Kaido has taken his man-beast form. Though Luffy is still weak, he will be fine after taking a few minutes of rest. Jack is on his way to kill the injured red scabbards. And Black Maria is ready to go all out against her fight with Robin and Brook.

One Piece Episode 1022 storyline

One Piece Episode 1022 will showcase a severe fight between Black Maria and Robin. The fight between Carrot and Wanda vs. Peroline had a severe fight. When the moon is hidden in the cloud she has lost her transformation, and Peroline defeated them, and he is on his way to Big Mom. But the fighting between Luffy vs. Kaidou is getting more intense.

There are still some fights left in the Onigashima Raid which fans will see in One Piece Episode 1022. One Piece Episode 1022 is titled "No Regrets! LuffyAnd Boss, a Master-Disciple Bond!"

The preview of One Piece Episode 1022 will mainly focus on Boss Hyogoro. Earlier we saw Hyogoro was also infected by the Queen's virus. He is still bating with the virus. Hyogoro transformed into a more muscular form and now he will change into an Ice monster. He understood he will die but he is determined to go all out before he is dead.

Chopper has successfully made a vaccine for the Queen's virus, but will he be able to administer it to Hyogoro on time? Fans will see Hyogoro fate in One Piece Episode 1022.

One Piece Episode 1022 will be released on June 19, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on One Piece anime and other Japanese anime series!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers: New Bounties revealed (plus know the multiple story angles)