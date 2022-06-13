Tokyo Revengers Chapter 257: Will Kakucho & Takemichi succeed in stopping the train?

Tokyo Revengers, the Japanese manga has entered the final arc, and fans are wondering why Kakucho and Takemichi are trying to stop Sanju to run the train. But unfortunately, Kakucho is severely injured in the fight with Sanju. Still, Kakucho assures his childhood friend not to worry.

The upcoming installment, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 257 will feature the interesting parts of the story.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 257 is likely to reveal whether Kakucho & Takemichi will be able to stop the train. Fans can find more about the time leaper in the upcoming chapter.

Takemichi has a future vision of the death of the Toman members. He accidentally touches the train tracks and sees an illusion: all the members of Tokyo Manji are dead. The "unsub" is none other than Sanju.

Hearing everything about Takemichi's vision, Kakucho raises his hands to help his childhood friend. A severe battle was held between the Sanju and the two friends. In the fight, Kakucho gets injured. It was described in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256.

Meanwhile, Sanju starts moving the carriage and says, "I won't let anyone get the king Whatever, happens in the conflict doesn't matter". Sanju remembers, that earlier he promised Mikey that he will devote his life for him. He thinks this is the right moment to show Mikey how he is dedicated to his friend. Seeing Sanzu's movement, Takemichi shouted to try to stop the train.

Takemichi says his plan is crazy and tells him to shut up. While the two are holding on to each other, Sanzu asks how Takemichi found out about his plan since he didn't tell anyone. Suddenly, Kakucho shows up and hits Sanzu on the head with a wrench.

This gives Takemichi an opening to stop the train, but he doesn't know which one activates the brakes. While he's looking at the control panel, he gets a vision of Sanzu stabbing him. However, Takemichi escapes Sanzu's attack, which surprises the latter since he attacked from a blind spot. He asks Takemichi if he's also a time leaper.

The chapter closes with a cliffhanger of how Takemichi stops the train. But now the train started moving.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 257 is set to be released on Tuesday, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: The Dragon Prince Season 4 will release soon! The first teaser & title revealed