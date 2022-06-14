Kiara Advani clocks 8 years in Industry, cuts cake with Paparazzi

Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', has completed 8 years in the film industry. Kiara celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. [{69d3be64-541b-41d1-9d9d-5093bdf44c14:intradmin/03_bCrf5jX.jpg}]

[{61bcfb7f-624e-4f18-98ae-9f19d5ee477b:intradmin/04_Y4RRfCe.jpg}] Kiara was seen wearing a white Saree with sequin embroidery over it. She wore a corset-inspired tube blouse and completed the look by pairing the saree with gold and green 'jhumkas'.

[{960e46d4-13ed-44a0-a666-d6dee4886de6:intradmin/pic-00145.jpg}] Kiara also took to Instagram to share a video of her journey in the industry so far. She wrote, "June 13th! The day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking.8 years and counting... my rainbows not my thunderstorms...My heart is filled with gratitudeMy day began with my wonderful team surprising me with a super warm virtual interaction with my fan clubs and ended with @Varundvn who turned work into a celebration reminding me why I chose to be a part of this chaotic yet magnetic industry!I maybe 8 years old today but I have a lifetime of entertaining left to do ! #waitforit .. I promise to make you proud!".

Kiara made her Bollywood debut with 'Fugly' in 2014. The film was a comedy-drama social thriller. Kiara was paired against Sonam Kapoor's cousin and actor Mohit Marwah. [{815d6a4f-0dad-471b-94c0-5076799e4dcc:intradmin/fugly.JPG}]

Presently, Kiara is awaiting the release of her next film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan. 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' was a massive success at the Box office and collected around 200 crores worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)