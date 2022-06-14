President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON temple in Bengaluru
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the Lokarpana of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple here.Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion. The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings, ISKCON said.
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple here.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion. According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.
The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics are also similar. ''The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings,'' ISKCON said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra CM meets PM ahead of Presidential elections
Andhra Pradesh: 6 arrested for robbing 'hundis' in 10 Kadapa temples
Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, discusses state issues
Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu demands action against those responsible for Visakhapatnam gas leak
Khelo India Youth Games: Daughters of farm labourers make up most of Andhra kabaddi girl's team