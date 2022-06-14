Much-awaited title of 'Knives Out 2' has a name now!

American filmmaker Rian Johnson, on Monday, announced the name for the sequel to 2019's 'Knives Out' on his social media account with a teaser video. Johnson took to his Twitter handle to share the big news with his fans and followers.

Johnson entitled the 'Knives out 2' as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in his recent posts. Before revealing the name, Johnson gave the idea behind the selection of title for 'Knives Out' sequel.

In his first tweet, he wrote, "Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true". "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues", Johnson continued.

Following his previous tweets, he added, "When I made Knives Out, that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc - to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being... and (ta dah) title". Johnson left the fans in suspense by his last tweet, he wrote "MUCH MORE TO COME!"

According to People, Glass Onion will be the first of two sequels, with Johnson returning as director for both. No plot details have been announced for either follow-up. https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/1536379230526722049

In the 'Knives Out' follow-up film, along with Craig reprising his role, Johnson has assembled an exciting Hollywood A-list talent which includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. Many of Johnson's artisans from the first feature are also returning, including cinematographer Steve Yedlin and editor Bob Ducsay.

Johnson, who returned to write and direct the sequel, will also be producing alongside Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Johnson's previous directing credits include 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Looper'. The original 'Knives Out', which was distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Media Rights Capital, was a huge success. It earned USD 311 million on a USD 40 million budget and earned Johnson an Oscar and BAFTA nominations for best original screenplay.

Netflix announced in March 2021 that it had thrown down an astounding USD 450 million for the rights to the next two follow-ups of the murder mystery.The first film 'Knives Out' was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit focussing on the demise of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren. Among the dysfunctions within the deceased's family, Daniel Craig as Detective Blanc arrives to investigate the suspicious circumstances of Thrombey's death, with everyone a suspect.The original 'Knives Out' starred Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, among many others. (ANI)

