President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:39 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple here.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.

According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The dimensions, stone carvings, and aesthetics are also similar.

''The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings,'' ISKCON said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

