Veer Savarkar sang Sant Tukaram's abhangs in jail: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar sang hangs (devotional poetry in praise of Lord Vitthal) of Sant Tukaram while in jail during India's freedom struggle.

"While in jail, Veer Savarkar used his handcuffs like the chili (a musical instrument) of Sant Tukaram and sang his abhangs," Modi said.

He was addressing a gathering of workers (devotees undertaking a pilgrimage to Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur), after inaugurating a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehu near Pune.

Modi also interacted with the workers during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu.

The Prime Minister was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram page, on the occasion.

Lauding Sant Tukaram, a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement, Modi said he played an important role in the life of a 'Rashtra Nayak' like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Built with a special type of Rajasthani stone, the Shila temple is a temple dedicated to a slab of stone on which Sant Tukaram had meditated for 13 days. Warkaris offer prayers at the Shila temple before starting their pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

A new idol of Sant Tukaram has also been installed in the temple near the 'Shila Mandir'.

Sant Tukaram was famous for his devotional poetry known as abhang and spiritual songs known as kirtan. His works are central to the Sarkari sect in Maharashtra. Dehu, on the banks of the Indrayani river, is the birthplace of the poet-saint.

Modi also mentioned the infrastructure upgradation work undertaken by the Centre on key sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg as well as Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

Dedicated walkways are being constructed alongside the highways to ease the movement of workers undertaking the pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

