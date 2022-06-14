Left Menu

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on second death anniversary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:22 IST
Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to a former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on his second death anniversary, saying she still misses him every day. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by Rajput's family, shared an emotional note on Instagram along with throwback photographs.

''Miss you every day...'' she wrote.

Chakraborty, 29, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", spent 28 days in jail in 2020 in a drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, and ''Kedarnath'' co-star Sara Ali Khan as well as director Abhishek Kapoor also remembered the actor.

''It has been two years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai (brother), but you have become immortal because of your values. Kindness, compassion, and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many,'' Shweta wrote on Instagram. ''Two years today brother, always in our hearts...'' Kapoor posted alongside pictures from the sets of ''Kedarnath''. ''From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moom through your telescope. so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories (sic),'' Khan wrote.

