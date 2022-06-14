Actor Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail in drugs case, quizzed by Police

Bollywood actor and assistant director Siddhanth Kapoor, who was held on charges of consuming drugs, was released on bail, but was subjected to questioning on Tuesday.

The actor and the four others who were arrested were released on station bail late on Monday. ''They will appear before police as and when called'', a police official said.

The son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor, detained by police on Sunday night at a five-star hotel on MG Road during an alleged rave party, was questioned by police today.

''Only Siddhanth is questioned; others will come one by one,'' the official said. The five accused have been booked under section 20A and 22B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

