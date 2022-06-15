Entertainment News Roundup: Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID; British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Strange Loop,' 'Lehman Trilogy' earn Tony honors as Broadway celebrates return

"A Strange Loop," the story of a Black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright, won the Tony award on Sunday for best new musical as Broadway honored its first season since the long pandemic shutdown. "The Lehman Trilogy," about the rise and fall of investment firm Lehman Brothers, took the best new play honor at a live ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question

Walt Disney Co has been unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar movie "Lightyear" in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries, a source said on Monday, and the animated film appeared unlikely to open in China, the world's largest movie market. A "Lightyear" producer told Reuters that authorities in China had asked for cuts to the movie, which Disney declined to make, and she assumed the movie would not open there either. The animated film depicts a same-sex couple who share a brief kiss, which prompted the United Arab Emirates to ban the film.

Mick Jagger positive for COVID-19, Amsterdam Rolling Stones concert postponed

The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on Monday in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band said in a statement. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," they said.

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID, pulls out of 'Music Man' shows

Actor Hugh Jackman has had to back out of performing in Broadway show "The Music Man" for the next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. The Australian star, 53, posted a video message on his Twitter page late on Monday. The news came a day after the "X-Men" and "The Greatest Showman" actor performed at the Tony Awards.

Mick Jagger quarantines with COVID-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its "Stones Sixty" European tour. Jagger experienced symptoms after arriving atAmsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena and Monday's performance was cancelled at the last minute.

British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes

British police said on Monday they had charged Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over historic allegations of sex offences, with the actor due in court on Thursday. Prosecutors last month authorised the charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Hollywood talent agency UTA acquires London-based Curtis Brown Group

UTA, one of Hollywood's largest talent agencies, on Monday said it has reached a deal to acquire London-based Curtis Brown Group, a prominent literary and talent firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Korean pop band BTS taking hiatus to work on solo projects

BTS, the South Korean band that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, is taking a hiatus as a group to work on solo projects, members announced on Tuesday. Band member RM, speaking at the annual FESTA dinner that celebrates the group's founding, said he had been feeling a need to explore his own work without the constant recording and performing required of BTS.

Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'

Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama. "Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

UAE bans Disney-Pixar film over same-sex relationship characters

The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned Walt Disney-Pixar's animated feature film "Lightyear" from screening in cinemas because it features characters in a same-sex relationship. The film would not be licensed for screening in the country as it violated the nation's media content standard, the Ministry of Youth and Culture's media regulatory office wrote on Twitter.

