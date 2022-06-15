Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' to release in theatres in August

Left Menu

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday announced that his upcoming Tamil-language movie Thiruchitrambalam will release in the theatres on August 18.The musical comedy drama film is written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, who previously collaborated with Dhanush for Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.The 38-year-old actor shared the news of the films release date in a post on Twitter.Well its been a while isnt Thiruchitrambalam from August 18th.

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday announced that his upcoming Tamil-language movie ''Thiruchitrambalam'' will release in the theatres on August 18.

The musical comedy drama film is written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, who previously collaborated with Dhanush for ''Yaaradi Nee Mohini'', ''Kutty'' and ''Uthamaputhiran''.

The 38-year-old actor shared the news of the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

''Well it’s been a while isn’t ? 'Thiruchitrambalam' from August 18th. See you all in theatres,'' Dhanush wrote along with the film's official motion poster.

''Thiruchitrambalam'' also stars Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.

Dhanush most recently starred in Aanand L Rai's ''Atrangi Re'', co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, and ''Maaran'', which were released on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor is currently gearing up for his Hollywood debut with Anthony and Joe Russo-directed ''The Gray Man'', which will release on Netflix on July 22. In the movie, Dhanush will appear alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

