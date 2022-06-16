Left Menu

Bill Cosby accuser's lawyer asks jury to 'hold him accountable'

Closing arguments began on Wednesday in a civil trial against Bill Cosby, with his accuser's attorney arguing she had provided sufficient evidence of a sexual assault at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and should receive damages for emotional distress. Judy Huth, who filed her lawsuit in 2014, testified that the comedian forced her to perform a sex act at the famous residence in Los Angeles when she was 16 years old and Cosby was 37.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:34 IST
Bill Cosby accuser's lawyer asks jury to 'hold him accountable'

Closing arguments began on Wednesday in a civil trial against Bill Cosby, with his accuser's attorney arguing she had provided sufficient evidence of a sexual assault at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and should receive damages for emotional distress.

Judy Huth, who filed her lawsuit in 2014, testified that the comedian forced her to perform a sex act at the famous residence in Los Angeles when she was 16 years old and Cosby was 37. "You have to hold him fully accountable," Huth's attorney, Nathan Goldberg, said to the jury.

Goldberg added that there was no fixed formula for determining what someone is owed for emotional distress, urging the jury to "use your best judgment" on what Huth should receive. "Four years of misery. What is that worth to someone? $1 million a year? $2 million a year?" he said.

Cosby's defense team is set to present their closing arguments later on Wednesday. The actor and comedian has not appeared in person at the trial, but jurors were shown a roughly 10-minute video of Cosby answering questions from one of Huth's attorneys during a deposition in 2015.

While Cosby said he did not remember Huth, he said the incident could not have happened because he would not have pursued sexual contact at that time with someone who was 15. In cross-examination of Huth, Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean challenged her account, including her revised timeline.

When the lawsuit was filed in December 2014, Huth said the incident occurred in 1974, when she was 15. She testified this week that she recently concluded that she had been mistaken about the year and now believes it happened in 1975. The civil trial in California took place 11 months after Cosby was freed from prison when Pennsylvania's highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction in a different case.

Cosby, 84, is best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series "The Cosby Show," earning him the nickname "America's Dad." But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after more than 50 women accused him of sexual assaults over nearly five decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022