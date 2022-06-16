Left Menu

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 175 cr, Kartik Aaryan says 'certified blockbuster now'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:25 IST
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 175 cr, Kartik Aaryan says 'certified blockbuster now'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' has surpassed the Rs 175 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, which opened in theatres on May 20 to positive response from the audience, had crossed the 100-cr mark within eight days of its release.

The official Twitter account of T-Series shared a poster which revealed that the film's total collections currently stands at Rs 175.02 crore.

''It's a blockbuster all over! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to take over,'' the tweet from the production house read.

Aaryan also took to Twitter and shared the figures, writing, ''A certified blockbuster now''.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, ''Bhool Bhulaiya 2'' is directed by Anees Bazmee and also features Tabu.

The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022