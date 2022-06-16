Left Menu

Rana Duggabati shares 'first four minutes' glimpse of 'Virata Parvam'

South actor Rana Duggabati has shared the 'first four minutes' of his highly-anticipated movie 'Virata Parvam', due to release on June 17.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:32 IST
Rana Duggabati shares 'first four minutes' glimpse of 'Virata Parvam'
Birth of Vennela in Virata Parvam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

South actor Rana Duggabati has shared the 'first four minutes' of his highly-anticipated movie Rana 'Virata Parvam', due to release on June 17. "The First 4 Minutes of VIRATAPARVAM... TheBirthofVennela out now. IN CINEMAS FROM TOMORROW' captioned the 'Bahubali' actor on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce212_UB7L2/ The four-minute-long video clip introduces the character of Sai Pallavi. Titled 'Birth of Vennela', the clip gives a glimpse of the birth of Sai Pallavi's character, born amid a devastating storm and gunfires. She is named Vennela.

However, the last scene of the video where a female Naxalite played by actor Nivetha Pethuraju gets shot while holding baby Venella in her arms is the most heart-wrenching one, giving goosebumps. Helmed by Venu Udugula, 'Virata Parvam' takes us back to the 1990s during the Naxalite movement in Telangana. The movie narrates a love story against the backdrop of this movement. Rana Duggabati plays the role of Comrade Ravanna while Sai Pallavi's Vennela is his love interest who secretly admires the writings of Ravanna, a Naxalite activist.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, 'Virata Parvam' also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in titular roles. Rana Duggabati was last seen in the film 'Bheemla Nayak' while his co-star Sai Pallavi announced her upcoming film in the previous month titled 'Gargi' which follows the story of a woman fighting for justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022