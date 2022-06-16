Left Menu

Gurugram: 35-year-old man drowns in canal

A 35-year-old mobile shop operator drowned in the Dhankot canal on Thursday afternoon, police said. Divers fished out the body after an hours efforts.According to police, three friends of Vishwakarma Colony went to the Dhankot canal. His two friends raised an alarm and nearby villagers rushed to the spot and tried to pull him out but Sachin couldnt be saved.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old mobile shop operator drowned in the Dhankot canal on Thursday afternoon, police said. His friends tried to save him but did not succeed. The dead has been identified as Sachin. He had gone with two friends to have a dip in canal to beat the heat. Divers fished out the body after an hour’s efforts.

According to police, three friends of Vishwakarma Colony went to the Dhankot canal. Sachin got slipped into deep waters. His two friends raised an alarm and nearby villagers rushed to the spot and tried to pull him out but Sachin couldn't be saved. Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar said a post-mortem will be conduct on Friday.

