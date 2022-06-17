Drake announces new album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake dropped a huge surprise on Friday, June 17, by announcing his new album 'Honestly, Nevermind,' which is also the seventh studio album for the rapper. The rapper claims to drop the album 'midnight,' which will be the first thing that comes out the next day. The rapper posted on his Instagram profile what looks like the artwork for his upcoming album. It shows the title of the project in chrome technicolour letters.

Honestly, Nevermind is the follow-up to the 6 God's sixth LP Certified Lover Boy, which he dropped less than a year ago on September 3. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and it contained the Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Way 2 Sexy," featuring Young Thug and Future, as per Billboard. The news follows another global superstar, Beyonce, announcing 'Act I' of her next album, 'Renaissance,' set to be out on July 29. After leaving a series of hints on her social media, it's her first proper solo album since her acclaimed LP Lemonade, which was surprisingly released on Tidal in 2016.

And after another succession of leads on social media, after Tidal released the news, Beyonce finally settled it on Wednesday night with the announcement. As per reports from Billboard, an hour before Drake's new album 'Honestly, Nevermind' officially drops at 11 p.m. ET, Drake will host his 'first radio show 'TABLE FOR ONE' on SOUND 42 @siriusxm," he wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

