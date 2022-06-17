Left Menu

Watch: BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth tease new collab 'Left And Right'

Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook will be collaborating on a new single, 'Left and Right'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:48 IST
Watch: BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth tease new collab 'Left And Right'
Charlie Puth (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook will be collaborating on a new single, 'Left and Right'. Charlie took to his Instagram handle and shared a playful video announcing his upcoming collaboration.

He captioned the post and wrote, Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !!" https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ce4uX8WIiKY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Puth begins the video by pretending to phone JK and inquire about the song. They then sing a clip from the song in a playful manner. 'Left and Right' will appear on Charlie Puth's upcoming self-titled album but will be available for pre-order on Friday, June 24. He revealed that if the song receives 500,000 pre-saves, it would be released on June 24.

During an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, he accidentally confirmed the project, which many people will remember. "Fans believe you've collaborated with BTS. "Are they going insane?" inquired the interviewer. "I heard that as well," Charlie responded. My entire camp is unaware of when it will be released. Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They've been waiting for it since JK did a cover of Charlie Puth's smash hit, 'We Don't Talk Anymore.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022