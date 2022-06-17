Left Menu

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude for love on 'Brahmastra' trailer

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', took some time off her work schedule to thank the audience for showering love on the 'Brahmastra' trailer.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:00 IST
Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude for love on 'Brahmastra' trailer
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', took some time off her work schedule to thank the audience for showering love on the 'Brahmastra' trailer. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "Another GREAT day on Heart of Stone - so so so tired - but so so so happy with all the love for our d Brahmastra... makes all the aches and pains go away.. love you alll."

Alongside the note, she dropped a picture, in which she is seen lying on her bed, while posing for a selfie. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The 2-minute 52-second-long trailer begins with Ranbir running forward and colliding with something that looks like a bus. Amitabh Bachchan is heard introducing Ranbir as a boy who is unaware that he has superpowers. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how a parallel universe exists in the modern age, with many visuals depicting a magical world of romance along with a lot of action sequences. 'Brahmastra' is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022