Here's how Aamir Khan celebrated 21 years of 'lagaan' with film's cast

On June 15, Aamir Khan reunited with the cast of 'Lagaan' at his home to celebrate the film's 21 years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:05 IST
Lagaan team (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On June 15, Aamir Khan reunited with the cast of 'Lagaan' at his home to celebrate the film's 21 years. Taking to social media, Aamir Khan's production shared a video of the intimate celebrations of the 'Lagaan' team.

In the clip, Aamir, director Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Rajendranath Zutshi and others are seen interacting with each other. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra were also a part of the celebrations.

"#21YearsOfLagaan," Aamir Khan's production team captioned the post. Shankar Pandey, Raja Awasthi, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, and Amin Gazi also marked their presence at the personal gathering.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, 'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It was the third film from the country to be nominated in the category after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988). 'Lagaan' follows the story of Bhuvan (Aamir), a villager from Champaner, Gujarat, who is challenged by an arrogant British officer, played by Paul Blackthorne, to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes (lagaan) they owe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

