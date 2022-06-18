Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union join voice cast of animation 'Strange World'
Actors Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White have boarded the voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios film Strange World, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Young-White voices the grandson, Ethan. Union is Meridian, who is married to son Searcher, played by Gyllenhaal.
“Strange World” will have granddad Jaeger Clade voiced by Quaid. Young-White voices the grandson, Ethan. Union is Meridian, who is married to son Searcher, played by Gyllenhaal. Liu voices Callisto Mal, head of Avalonia, the magical setting of the film.
The upcoming adventure movie is scheduled to be released on November 23.
