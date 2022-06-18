The Sound of Magic Season 2: Current status & renewal possibilities revealed

Based on the Naver webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-Kwon, the K-drama The Sound of Magic was ranked 4th in the Netflix TV shows (Non-English) category after its release. And now fans are eager for The Sound of Magic Season 2.

Nowadays, television series from different countries are getting popular among the global audience, especially after Covid-19 wrapped the world with its severe effects. OTT platforms like Netflix aired several dramas from numerous nations, and many of them got massive success after their release.

The Sound of Magic is a South Korean Netflix Original musical fantasy series written by Kim Min Jeong, and directed by Kim Seong-Yoon. It tells the story of a mysterious magician, Lee Eul who changed the lives of poor Yoon Ah-Yi.

Yoon Ah-Yi is a high school student, poor, abandoned by her parents due to debt. Yoon Ah-Yi supports herself and her younger sister by working part-time and trying to do her studies but finds herself in impossibly difficult circumstances. She becomes fortunate after meeting the magician Lee Eul at an abandoned amusement park.

He performs magic for people who believe in magic. He's mysterious and comforts Ah-Yi, promising to help her. In all, Ah Yi's life gradually changes as she becomes a follower of Lee Eul, making herself again a believer in magic and further deciding to follow her dreams in earnest. But is he really helping her?

According to some fans, The Sound of Magic wasn't the best conclusion of the series. In their opinion, The Sound of Magic Season 2 is necessary, if only to give a good conclusion to the series. On the flip side, some believe Ah-Yi's story is wrapped up properly in the debut installment, leaving no clue for another season.

When it comes to Korean shows, especially that are picked by Netflix, the streamer renewed many successful titles. Additionally, many earlier hit K-dramas were restored by public demand lately. Recently, Netflix has renewed a bundle of its Asian originals including Korean hits like Squid Game, All Of Us Are Dead, D.P, Hellbound, Sweet Home, and Kingdom.

Despite positive vibes for The Sound of Magic Season 2, the renewal seems unlikely. Still, fans could keep faith in the makers as The Sound of Magic Season 2 is not officially canceled yet.

Therefore, the wait is not over! We will definitely keep updating you on The Sound of Magic Season 2. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more news on K-Dramas.

