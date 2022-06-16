Love Alarm Season 3's demand on rise after Netflix renews bundles of Korean hits

Netflix Original romantic K-Drama, Love Alarm is based on a webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye-Young. The series managed to rank as the sixth most-watched K-dramas worldwide on the platform.

Since Netflix dropped Love Alarm Season 2 on March 12, 2021, fans are expecting a third season, though the story has been wrapped up and there's nothing left to explore. But, according to Nilsen Report, the series' creators have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for Love Alarm Season 3.

Moreover, while fans almost left their hope for the renewal of another K-drama "Sweet Home", recently, Netflix renewed the drama for Season 2 after 18 months and confirmed Sweet Home Season 2 is under production officially. This current topic again makes hopeful to Love Alarm fans for the third season.

Additionally, Netflix has renewed a bundle of its Asian originals including Korean hits like "Squid Game", teen zombie horror "All Of Us Are Dead" and "D.P." Japanese fantasy series like "Alice in Borderland", Indian true-crime drama "Delhi Crime" and various reality series from across the region, such as "Indian Matchmaking", "Singles Inferno" and "Love is Blind Japan".

In the conversation with THR, Netflix's VP of APAC content, Minyoung Kim said, "We've seen how audiences around the world are embracing stories from Asia, and we're delighted to bring new seasons of these fan-favorite shows to Netflix."

He added, "The diversity of these returning series—from zombie terror to reality dating—demonstrate the unprecedented variety of content being created in Asia-Pacific. While people have always loved genres like Korean romance and Japanese anime, these shows are breaking genre and language barriers to reach broader global audiences."

Why are fans demanding Love Alarm Season 3? Will the K-drama return with third season? Let's explore it in detail!

Love Alarm Season 2 ends with a more mature relationship developed between the main characters. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them. It is hard to anticipate Love Alarm Season 3 as the previous season already ended on a good note.

There is a small cliffhanger left which could be explored in Love Alarm Season 3. The k-drama ends showing the untold story of Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung).

We can expect it to be resolved in Love Alarm Season 3. In addition, What's On Netflix noted that despite Hye Young's alarm ringing for Jojo, she is still not sure whether or not she would have rung his Love Alarm without the use of the shield. Regardless, the pair loves each other, but Jojo's insecurities about the shield could cause some tension in the relationship. This part of the plot could be the focus of Love Alarm Season 3.

Since What's On Netflix's predictions often come true, we can go for it until the official confirmations arrive.

Love Alarm Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

