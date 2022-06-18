Karnataka govt grants tax exemption to movie '777 Charlie'

The Karnataka government on Saturday granted tax exemption to Rakshit Shetty starrer Kannada movie ''777 Charlie''.

The Finance department took the decision following directions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was moved to tears after watching the movie earlier this week.

According to the government order, the movie will be exempt from State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) for six months starting from June 19.

It said the exhibitors shall not levy and collect SGST on the movie tickets, and the tickets shall be sold based on new rates not comprising SGST.

The decision is based on a petition by Shetty to Bommai on June 14, seeking a 100 per cent tax waiver on his movie, stating that the movie creates awareness among people on the ''ill effects of in-breeding among dogs, highlights the nuances of violence against animals, and champions the cause for adoption of stray dogs,'' it added.

According to the film crew, the movie written and directed by Kiranraj K, is about a dog entering into the life of the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, and giving him a new perspective towards it.

Expressing his compassion for stray dogs, the CM after watching the movie on June 13 had said he would discuss with the experts to come out with an initiative to take care of them.

After watching the movie, Bommai who had turned emotional had said, it reminded him of his late dog ''Sunny''.

Last year, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog ''Sunny'' by reaching down to kiss, just ahead of the pet's last rites were to be performed, and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, had gone viral on social media.

