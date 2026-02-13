ET Now Global Business Summit 2026 to be Addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Ministers and Global Leaders

The ET Now Global Business Summit (GBS) 2026 goes live today, bringing together some of the most influential voices in business and policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the summit, lending momentum to conversations taking place at a time when global economies face tightening financial conditions, technological disruption and geopolitical volatility. The two-day summit will see participation from Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Nayab Singh Saini, who are expected to outline policy priorities spanning infrastructure, trade and industrial growth. H.E. Charles Michel, former Prime Minister of Belgium and former President of the European Council, will also address the summit, bringing a European geopolitical perspective to the discussions. The summit will also feature Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder & Executive Chairman, S4 Capital; Renuka Jagtiani, Co-founder and Chairwoman of the Landmark Group; David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group; Yann Le Pallec, President of S&P Global Ratings and Chairman of CRISIL; and Lim Ming Yan, Chairman of Changi Airport Group. A special address will also be delivered by H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan. Business and trade perspectives will be shared by H.E. Ambassador Lazar Comanescu, Secretary-General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC); Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO (Global Regions), Honeywell; Akiko Okumura, Executive Vice President, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO); Peyton Howell, CEO of Parexel; Mike Jatania, CEO of The Body Shop; and Kishore Moorjani, CEO, Alternatives and Private Funds, CapitaLand Investment. Leading economists and policy thinkers such as Ann E. Harrison (former Dean, UC Berkeley Haas), Dr. Ajay Chhibber (former UN Assistant Secretary-General), Sergei Guriev (Dean, London Business School), Dr. Fabian Zuleeg (Chief Economist, European Policy Centre), Professor Klisman Murati, and Marianne Williamson will explore global economic trends and policy implications. Innovation and emerging technologies will also feature prominently with speakers such as Mate Pencz (Founder & CEO, Loft), Ren Ito (Co-Founder & COO, Sakana AI), Pratik Gauri (Founder & CEO, 5ire), Ivana Bartoletti (VP, Global Chief Privacy & AI Governance Officer, Wipro), Deblina Sarkar (MIT professor and inventor), Dr. Jason Held (Founder & CEO, Saber Astronautics), and Neil Harbisson, the first legally recognised cyborg. About ET Now Global Business Summit The Times Group presents ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group, Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple, renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group, iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. The summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation. About ET Edge ET Edge, an Initiative of The Times Group, is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits. ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marque conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

