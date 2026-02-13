170 golfers, 60 contracts: PGTI’s 72-The League auction set for Monday

Left Menu

For the auction, the 170 golfers who have put up their names will be graded into three categories -- Platinum, Gold and Silver. The top 30 among them, according to the PGTIs 2025 Order of Merit, will be in the Platinum category, while Gold will comprise players from the 31st to 60th position, and the rest of the golfers will be in the Silver category.

As many as 170 professional golfers from 11 countries will go under the hammer here on Monday for the inaugural '72 The League', a flagship league of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). A total of 60 spots will be up for grabs for golfers in the league as each of the six franchises will pick 10 for their respective teams, for a total auction purse of Rs six crore. The League, which was launched by PGTI in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS), will begin on February 21 with the finals scheduled on March 6. For the auction, the 170 golfers who have put up their names will be graded into three categories -- Platinum, Gold and Silver. The top 30 among them, according to the PGTI's 2025 Order of Merit, will be in the Platinum category, while Gold will comprise players from the 31st to 60th position, and the rest of the golfers will be in the Silver category. The inaugural season will take place across three of the Delhi NCR's most prestigious golf venues -- Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course. The league will feature a fast-paced match-play format, designed specifically for television and digital platforms.

