Missiles hit gasworks in eastern Ukraine - regional governor

Several Russian missiles hit a gasworks in the Izium district in eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on Saturday.

"A large-scale fire broke out, rescuers localised the fire," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some other buildings had also been damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)